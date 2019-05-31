Solana Beach Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5431 co-hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony May 27 at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard.

Camp Pendleton Young Marines served as the honor guard at the event. Terry Kuhs was the guest speaker, as well as Solana Beach Mayor David Zito and Randy Treadway, Post Commander for VFW Post 5431. The Santa Fe Christian School Band performed patriotic songs. A special “Feathers from Heaven” dove release was provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin. The Veteran’s Memorial wall, which honors the service of all Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars, was available for viewing.

