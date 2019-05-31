Spring Soirée raises funds for Walden Family Services

In celebration of National Foster Care Month, Executive Chef Jeffrey Strauss hosted an intimate dinner at Pamplemousse Grille on May 7 to benefit Walden Family Services. The event raised critically-needed funds for Walden’s wide-ranging programs on behalf of children and youth in foster care.

“We are so appreciative of Chef Jeffrey’s continued support,” said Walden CEO Teresa Stivers. “His commitment to children’s causes, and to Walden’s work with foster children, really speaks to how strongly he believes in the wellbeing of all young people.”

In keeping with the theme “An Evening with Jeffrey,” the night began with a private reception at Chef Strauss’s home, where guests were treated to an array of delicious bites before travellng the short distance to Pamplemousse Grille. There they enjoyed an exquisite four-course menu with special wine pairings while learning more about Walden’s programs.

After dinner, Walden employee and former foster youth Melissa Villagomez talked about her experience in foster care and the difference nonprofit Foster Family Agency (FFA) care—such as that provided by Walden—made in her life. Now an educated, successful young adult, Melissa credits her childhood FFA and her FFA social worker with making sure she thrived. For more information, please visit www.waldenfamily.org.