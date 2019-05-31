Wine, Women & Shoes benefits Voices for Children

Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes event was held May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza. The fundraiser featured premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Visit winewomenandshoes@speakupnow.org.