Wine, Women & Shoes benefits Voices for Children

1/18
Dr. Diana Breister, Voices for Children Interim CEO David Bialis, Jacqueline Ghosh (No Source)
2/18
Kim Kelly and Lauren Johnson of www.KimKellyfit.com (No Source)
3/18
Voices for Children staff (No Source)
4/18
Gina Biglone (AzzurraCapri.com), Lisette Polny (Zofiaday.com) (No Source)
5/18
Toni Lipinski, Jessica Kamman, Anita Kamman (No Source)
6/18
Lourdes Gaxiola, Magdalena Patterson, Becca Craig (No Source)
7/18
Shoppers had many choices (No Source)
8/18
Voices for Children Interim CEO David Bialis, Dr. Diana Breister, Jacqueline Ghosh (No Source)
9/18
Kim Kelly and Lauren Johnson of www.KimKellyfit.com (No Source)
10/18
Cathy Gilchrist-Colmer, Barbara Brown (No Source)
11/18
Lisa Kelley and Janene Russeau ( ChevalWinery.com) offered tastes of their award winning wines (No Source)
12/18
Judi Panton, Voices for Children co-founder Kathryn Ashworth, Jean Collins, Ann Parode Dynes (No Source)
13/18
Zoe Kleinbub, Nazy Banaie, Ana Mariela Gamiz, Greta Stack, Lauren Brennan, Nikou Rahbar (No Source)
14/18
Board member Jen O’Connell, visits Voices for Children Riverside County Executive Director Jessica Munoz, and Volunteer Recruitment Manager Nicole Koch at the Wall of Wine (No Source)
15/18
Heather Wells (Love-Thirteen.com) helps Glenna Dittamore find the perfect bracelet (No Source)
16/18
Voices for Children Recruitment and Outreach sAssociate Carlie Hornback, Recruitment and Outreach Assistant Tara LaFave (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
17/18
Co-founder Paris Theodosakis, Pam Theodosakis, co-founder Pearl Theodosakis, of ParisandPearl.com (No Source)
18/18
Nancy Doyle, Wine, Women & Shoes 2019 co-chair/SeaBiscuitDelMar.com shop owner Patty Brutten, co-chair Marine Marrelli, Voices for Children Co-Founder Kathryn Ashworth (No Source)
Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes event was held May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza. The fundraiser featured premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates. Visit winewomenandshoes@speakupnow.org.