Amanda Post Track Meet

Start of Girls 1600 meter run (3rd, 4th, and 5th grade)  (No Source)
A close race  (No Source)
Back row: Arshia, Mateo, Jackson, Spencer, Ravi. Front row: Kate, Nikki, Sammi  (No Source)
Greg Post with granddaughter Paige (Amanda’s middle name)  (No Source)
Banner from the Fifth Annual Amanda Post Track Meet  (No Source)
Junior Mavericks runner Riley  (No Source)
James, Sebastian, Bear and Jack check out the action  (No Source)
Sprinting for the finish  (No Source)
Race announcer Dale Hershey, The Amanda Post Foundation co-founder Greg Post  (No Source)
The Amanda Post Foundation (www.amandapostfoundation.com) co-founders Greg and Missy Post, son Brian Post, son Kevin Post with Paige  (No Source)
Boy’s 1600 meters (3rd, 4th and 5th grade) participants Luka, Gavin, Jackson, Jack, Dylan  (No Source)
Girl’s 1st and 2nd place 1600 meters (3rd, 4th and 5th grade) finishers Sonia and Maja  (No Source)
Gavin Bibler, 1st place finisher boys 1600 meters (3rd, 4th and 5th grade), with a time of 6:06  (No Source)
It was a competitive field for boys 1600 meters (6th and 7th grade)  (No Source)
Junior Mavericks Select Running team members Matthew, Aidan, Hudson, Davis, Emer, Annika, Kendall, Riley, Ginger, Maddux, Iliana  (No Source)
Brooke Brody (Pt. Loma HS, USC), The Amanda Post Foundation past scholarship recipient/Amanda Post’s friend Haley Nordin (Gonzaga University), 3200 meter state champion Kristin Fahy (LCC, Stanford), Claire Bernd (CCA, Berkley), Jessica Riedman (LCC, Wharton), Amanda Post Foundation past scholarship recipient Brooke Trossen (Notre Dame)  (No Source)
June 5, 2019
3:59 PM
The fifth annual Amanda Post Track Meet took place June 1 at the La Costa Canyon High School track. The charity event supports the Amanda Post Foundation and is presented in part by the La Costa Canyon High School Foundation.

The Amanda Post Foundation was founded in memory of Amanda, who died in August 2010 at the age of 18 in a tragic multi-car accident returning from a high altitude training camp at Mammoth Mountain. Amanda graduated with honors from Cathedral Catholic High School in June of 2010. She was passionate about running and won the San Diego CIF gold medal in the 800 meter and went onto the state championships in Fresno. That fall she was to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a track scholarship.

To honor Amanda “and all that she stood for the Post family decided to establish the Amanda Post Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide multi-year university scholarships and one-year grants to outstanding female student-athletes.” To learn more, visit amandapostfoundation.com

