The fifth annual Amanda Post Track Meet took place June 1 at the La Costa Canyon High School track. The charity event supports the Amanda Post Foundation and is presented in part by the La Costa Canyon High School Foundation.

The Amanda Post Foundation was founded in memory of Amanda, who died in August 2010 at the age of 18 in a tragic multi-car accident returning from a high altitude training camp at Mammoth Mountain. Amanda graduated with honors from Cathedral Catholic High School in June of 2010. She was passionate about running and won the San Diego CIF gold medal in the 800 meter and went onto the state championships in Fresno. That fall she was to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a track scholarship.

To honor Amanda “and all that she stood for the Post family decided to establish the Amanda Post Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide multi-year university scholarships and one-year grants to outstanding female student-athletes.” To learn more, visit amandapostfoundation.com

