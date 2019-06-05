Solana Pacific Sandpiper Quest

Solana Pacific Elementary School held its popular Sandpiper Quest May 13. The event, which features teams of four-six people consisting of students and parents, tests teamwork, logic, trivia know-how, singing, physical coordination, costume design and more.

Teams must complete each challenge successfully before advancing to the next challenge. The first team to complete all challenges and cross the finish line together at Solana Pacific is the winner. Challenges were located across Solana Pacific and Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center.

