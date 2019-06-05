1/27
Chanelle Lary, Natalie Seward, Colin Boothman, Glenna Boothman (No Source)
2/27
Mary Stromitis (TPHS Scholarship Fund board member), Joyce Dalessandro (San Dieguito Union High School board member/TPHS Scholarship Fund board member), Dawn Chang (TPHS Scholarship Fund board member), Annie Chen (TPHS Scholarship Fund treasurer) (No Source)
3/27
Mary Jo Wayland (TPHS Scholarship Fund secretary), Kishan Shah, Carter Greenman, David Cynkin (No Source)
4/27
Rob Coppo (TPHS principal), Jennifer Cook, Lilah Cook, Marcia Cook (No Source)
5/27
Leah Jackson (TPHS Scholarship Fund co-president), Caleb Jackson, Lily McNeely, Sally McNeely (No Source)
6/27
Kathleen Schreiber, Morgan Schreiber, Jordan Naughton, Ryan Naughton, Neil Naughton (No Source)
7/27
Hillary and Chad Shear, Megan Johnson, Annie Johnson (No Source)
8/27
Michael Schreiber (No Source)
9/27
Rileigh Sullivan (No Source)
10/27
Yong Chen, Michael Hao, Cindy Zhang (No Source)
11/27
Sophia Chen (No Source)
12/27
Carter Greenman (No Source)
13/27
Eamon Aalipour (No Source)
14/27
Sydney Willden (No Source)
15/27
Alexandra Velasco (No Source)
16/27
Michael Schreiber, John Schreiber, Matt Schreiber (No Source)
17/27
Alexander Eshoo (No Source)
18/27
Chris and Tiffany Lien (donors of Tutor Doctor scholarship) (No Source)
19/27
Shannon Brownlee, Morgan Schreiber (No Source)
20/27
Siena Sischel, Rileigh Sullivan, Emmie Yao (No Source)
21/27
Daniel Maas (No Source)
22/27
Jordan Naughton (No Source)
23/27
Mira Ananthanarayanan (No Source)
24/27
Colin Boothman (No Source)
25/27
Eve Gross-Sable (No Source)
26/27
Caleb Jackson (No Source)
27/27
Jacey Yang (No Source)
The Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund Award Ceremony took place May 22 at Pacific Trails Middle School’s auditorium. The TPHS Scholarship Fund’s mission is to “recognize Torrey Pines High School seniors for their achievements and future promise.”