Del Mar Heights School Countdown to Summer

1/19
GaGa Ball (No Source)
2/19
Students show their “rock star” moves to the DJ (No Source)
3/19
Food trucks at the Countdown to Summer family picnic (No Source)
4/19
Nicole and Nicolas Pentheroudakis with Aaron, Zach and Landon Dorsey (No Source)
5/19
Nicole and Nicolas Pentheroudakis with Aaron, Zach and Landon Dorsey (No Source)
6/19
The DeCicco family (No Source)
7/19
Molly Wegner, Audrey Swain (No Source)
8/19
Andy and Victoria Balian (No Source)
9/19
Jasmyn and Asa Tanner, Riley and Jazmin Blais (No Source)
10/19
Ben, Sarah, and Leo Leger-Bank (No Source)
11/19
The Maggenti family (No Source)
12/19
Andy and Victoria Balian, Nolan and Isla Worley (No Source)
13/19
Andy and Victoria Balian (No Source)
14/19
Shanna and Izach Pearson, Jeannine Wong (No Source)
15/19
Rachel, Stella, Addy, and Grant Olsen (No Source)
16/19
Sienna St. Clair, Michelle Farias (No Source)
17/19
Sienna St. Clair, Michelle Farias (No Source)
18/19
Aziz and Affnan Khan (No Source)
19/19
Brandon, Kyle, and Huy Ho (No Source)
Del Mar Heights Elementary School families enjoyed “Countdown to Summer,” an end-of-the-year celebration held June 5. The event featured food trucks, music, games and more.
Photos by Jon Clark