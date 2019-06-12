Earl Warren Middle School Seahawk Showcase

1/9
Singing Queen songs (No Source)
Some of Earl Warren Middle School’s vocal, guitar, band, and music students (No Source)
Cole, Shani Loizu, Ava, Ryan Loizu (No Source)
Robert, Kathleen, Anthony, and Amy Day (No Source)
Jack, Kai, Carly, Gabi, Junice (No Source)
Visual and Performing Arts Department chair Tami Austin, Principal Justin Conn (No Source)
Roman and his art (No Source)
Molly, Cindra, David and Anna Opalsky (No Source)
Kai and dad Mike Bolaris (No Source)
Earl Warren Middle School’s Seahawk Showcase, a night celebrating the arts and student achievement, took place June 6 at Earl Warren Middle School.
The event included art on display; performances by Band, Guitar and Voice Ensemble; student awards recognition; performances of The Great American Talent Show and The Perfect Ending.
Photos by McKenzie Images