Helen Woodward Animal Center Spring Fling Gala

Nathan and Renee Linder, Elizabeth Duncan, Joyce Watts, Stacy and Joe Bean (No Source)
Guests review the silent auction items on display (No Source)
Haute Chili provided musical entertainment (No Source)
Larry Wyluda, Sandy Burr, Diane Wyluda (No Source)
Ruth DeSantis, Kathy Boehm, Nikki Ranglas Boldt, Andrea Walters (No Source)
Gregory Prior and Marcella DiStefano (No Source)
Kimo and Shanon Jensen with “Antarctica” (No Source)
John and Dianne Lefferts, MIchael and Rose Hawman (No Source)
Doug Beaulieu, Pegine Grayson, Brett Hodges (No Source)
Event co-chairs Erin Combs Pearl (left) and Jamie Carr (right) with HWAC president Mike Arms (center) (No Source)
Walter and Lola Green (No Source)
Event co-chairs Jamie Carr and Erin Combs Pearl (No Source)
Allen and Marcie Whichard (No Source)
Maria and Paul McEneany (No Source)
Megan Parry, Greg Raneiri (No Source)
Ramon and Ocean Benz (No Source)
Lee Bulakites, Jay Reever (No Source)
Win, Bryce, and Sue Rhodes (No Source)
Traci Steckel, Mark Arms (HWAC Pres/CEO), Dr. Patricia Carter (HWAC Companion Animal Hospital Chief of Staff) (No Source)
Robert Thompson with therapy dog Buster (No Source)
Guests review the silent auction items on display (No Source)
Jackie and Jason Kaimer (No Source)
David and Linn Walker (No Source)
Therapy dog Daisy, a golden doodle (No Source)
Therapy dog Belle (No Source)
Helen Woodward Animal Center held its 31st annual Spring Fling Gala: Our Extravagant World Tour June 8 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event included global tastes and sights, dancing, a visit with orphan pups and fuzzy VIP Pet Encounter Therapy animals (including a special guest, Dan Walker the cat), and a silent auction.
Guests also had the opportunity to learn about the life-saving work Helen Woodward Animal Center is doing abroad and at home, including global awareness campaigns, orphan pet transfers from overburdened shelters to forever homes, and community assistance programs for the pets of San Diego’s homeless. Visit www.animalcenter.org
Photos by Jon Clark