Helen Woodward Animal Center Spring Fling Gala

Helen Woodward Animal Center held its 31st annual Spring Fling Gala: Our Extravagant World Tour June 8 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event included global tastes and sights, dancing, a visit with orphan pups and fuzzy VIP Pet Encounter Therapy animals (including a special guest, Dan Walker the cat), and a silent auction.

Guests also had the opportunity to learn about the life-saving work Helen Woodward Animal Center is doing abroad and at home, including global awareness campaigns, orphan pet transfers from overburdened shelters to forever homes, and community assistance programs for the pets of San Diego’s homeless. Visit www.animalcenter.org

Photos by Jon Clark

