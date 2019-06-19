CCA Class of 2019

1/48
Harim Song, Julia Yang, Annie Yan, Angie Pei (No Source)
Teachers James Farrar, Ryan Kennedy (No Source)
Ethan Lee-Bellows, Conor Sefkow, Dane Mansfield (No Source)
CCA graduates proceed to the field (No Source)
Catherine Musinski, Allison Martin, Charlotte Maher ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
CCA graduates proceed to the field (No Source)
Derek Li, Kevin Cheng, Meilong Zhang, Tygan Zeng (No Source)
Brynn Bogard, Anna Boat, Peyton Whitman (No Source)
CCA graduates gather in the quad before the ceremony (No Source)
Colin Duff, Miranda Mitschke (No Source)
Nathan Zhang, Moya Zhang (No Source)
Eric Peng, Junseong Park (No Source)
Graduation ceremony at Canyon Crest Academy 2019 (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Graduation ceremony at Canyon Crest Academy 2019 (No Source)
Honored guests at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Minjee Park, Daniel Possemato, Michael Roberts (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen, teacher Tracy Yates, health technician Sara Rose (No Source)
Anna McDade, Ayda Nayeb Nazar, Shreya Gopala (No Source)
CCA graduates proceed to the field (No Source)
CCA graduates await their diplomas (No Source)
Anna McDade, Rainee Pei, Ashley Huang (No Source)
Teachers Nate Jarrell, Amy Villanova, Anne Whattoff (No Source)
Maharlika Mendiola, Hallie Munoz (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Alfred Quan, Derek Li, Kevin Cheng, Meilong Zhang, Tygan Zeng (No Source)
Alfred Quan, Derek Li, Kevin Cheng, Meilong Zhang, Tygan Zeng (No Source)
Lauren Pham, Karen Ptashek, Kendra Sales, Erin Smith-Soeten (No Source)
CCA graduates proceed to the field (No Source)
CCA graduates proceed to the field (No Source)
Nathaniel Shalev, Catherine Phan, Preston Milne (No Source)
Mauricio Baker, Amit Shpigelman, Ethan Wang (No Source)
Brianna Hall sings the National Anthem at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Classified employee of the year Caroline Moroney (with white hat) presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
Classified employee of the year Caroline Moroney (with white hat) presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
Classified employee of the year Caroline Moroney (with white hat) presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
CCA Teacher of the Year Kaveh Shakeri presents the diploma to a CCA graduate ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
CCA teacher of the year Kaveh Shakeri presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
Zena Gallouzi makes opening remarks to her fellow graduates at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Classified employee of the year Caroline Moroney (with white hat) presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen speaks to the 2019 graduating class of Canyon Crest Academy (No Source)
Graduates stand for the National Anthem at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen speaks to the 2019 graduating class of Canyon Crest Academy (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen speaks to the 2019 graduating class of Canyon Crest Academy (No Source)
CCA teacher of the year Kaveh Shakeri presents the diploma to a CCA graduate (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen welcomes the honored guests at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Brianna Hall sings the National Anthem at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen speaks to the 2019 graduating class of Canyon Crest Academy (No Source)
Principal Brett Killeen and CCA teacher of the year Kaveh Shakeri lead the graduates onto the field (No Source)
Brianna Hall sings the National Anthem at the CCA 2019 graduation (No Source)
Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 14 at CCA.
Photos by Jon Clark