Del Mar Heights Dancefest - Family Picnic

There was a big turnout for the Del Mar Heights School dancefest and family picnic (No Source)
The Snell family (No Source)
The Davidson family (No Source)
The Rothbaler family (No Source)
The Dabade family (No Source)
Lisa Valdez, Brooke Matta, Jaden Shadel (No Source)
The Hallahan family (No Source)
Merrick and Nancy Worley (No Source)
The Goldstein family (No Source)
The Vitale family (No Source)
The Amukele family (No Source)
The Wilson family (No Source)
The MacDonald family (No Source)
The Yang family (No Source)
The Dembitsky family (No Source)
Del Mar Heights Elementary School families celebrated the end of another great school year with a fun-filled Dancefest and Family Picnic June 12. Students and their families showed their best dance moves in a variety of styles.
Photos by Jon Clark