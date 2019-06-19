Del Mar Hills Academy celebrates reaching fundraising goal

1/12
Del Mar Hills Academy STEAM teachers Amy Smith, Stacie Greene, Nancy Swanberg, Jodi Neilson (No Source)
All-school lunchtime picnic celerates meeting DMSEF fund raising goals at Del Mar Hills Academy (No Source)
Maddie Wu, Reese Tyler, Tessa DeCrescenzo, Katia Petroski (No Source)
Vivian Belderes, Anita Abrishami, Frankie Cavallo (No Source)
Mikayden Roberts, Jolene Heffinger, Jacqueline Laflamme (No Source)
Tori Benitt, Sylvie Demko, Mackenzie Ilkhanipour, Nyla Ward (No Source)
Eva Petroski, Savvy Gavin, Zoey Sparks (No Source)
Savannah Wilson, Fathina Amalia, Natalie Glezer (No Source)
Isla McLane, Chiara Niesen, Eva Renwick, Hayoon Lee (No Source)
Emma Wells, Roxie Metcalf (No Source)
Sebastien Dimick, Davienne Dimick, Priscilla Akin (No Source)
Sebastian Searcy, Gunnar Paul, Sohan Venkat (No Source)
Del Mar Hills Academy recently achieved its Del Mar Schools Education Foundation fundraising goal, which means the school will have a have a fully-funded STEAM+ program (science, technology, art, music and physical education) in the 2019-20 school year.
To celebrate the achievement, the school held a school-wide picnic, DJ and popsicle party June 10.
Photos by Jon Clark