San Diego County Fair Fun

The fair continues to be as popular as ever (No Source)
Daring rides excite the thrill seekers (No Source)
Ruby slippers on display along with books by L. Frank Baum (No Source)
Fishing for a win (No Source)
Fun times continue at the San Diego County Fair. B5 ( McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images )
Elisa and Ricky Avila, with twins Alessandra and Alexander, enjoying a turkey leg at the fair (No Source)
Kylie Konyn, Josie Beoshanz, Kira Konyn and Morgan Nelson, pose with Kira’s cow Bliss, one of the many livestock animals on exhibit (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Friends for life Trellis Hinton, Cynthia Burton, Chrissy Halweric and Meredith Dale enjoying their day together (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Winner! Winner! Chicken dinner! Alix Thoi and Lynda Ta with their grand prize (No Source)
Mark delighted the crowd on his giant unicycle, the Wizard of Oz exhibit (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Thomas and Rexanne Anderson, with Genevieve and Keenan, follow the yellow brick road. Landscaping by MSE Landscape (www.mselandscape.com) (No Source)
The San Diego County Fair, with this year’s theme of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” continues to offer fairgoers a variety of unique treats, entertainment, special farm animals, exciting carnival rides, festivals, competitions and more through July 4. Photos on this page were taken at the fair June 18. For more information, visit sdfair.com.
