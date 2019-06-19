Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Solana Beach Fire Wall Sculpture Dedication event

Artist Betsy K. Schulz points to her new permanent art installation at the dedication.  (No Source)
SB Mayor David Zito cuts the ribbon at the formal dedication of artist Betsy Schulz’s “Fire Wall” sculpture at the fire station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive. Landscape architect Mitch Phillippe, artist Betsy Schulz, Councilmember Kelly Harless, Councilmember Judy Hegenauer, Deputy Mayor Jewel Edson, Councilmember Kristi Becker, Mayor David Zito.   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
Front: City council members Kelly Harless, Kristi Becker, mayor David Zito, deputy mayor Jewel Edson, and Judy Hegenauer. In the back are landscape architect Mitch Phillippe and artist Betsy K. Schulz  (No Source)
City council members Kelly Harless, Kristi Becker, mayor David Zito, deputy mayor Jewel Edson, and Judy Hegenauer. In the background are landscape architect Mitch Phillippe and artist Betsy K. Schulz  (No Source)
SB mayor David Zito welcomes residents to the formal dedication of artist Betsy Schulz’s “Fire Wall” sculpture at the fire station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (No Source)
The new permanent art installation “Fire Wall” and landscaping at the Solana Beach fire station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (No Source)
The new permanent art installation “Fire Wall” and landscaping at the Solana Beach fire station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
SB Chamber of Commerce CEO Maryam Hintzen and Social Ambassador Liz Boyes   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
Ambulance at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (No Source)
The SB Garden Club “Seaweeders” who helped with the new landscaping: Jane Morton, Jan Wier, Stevie Ostrow, Judy Hegenauer, Kathleen Drummond, Jane Schucard  (No Source)
Jim and Michele Jaffee with their dog Ponto, Kelly Harless (city council), and Kris Edwards with her dog Ginger  (No Source)
Franz Fischer, artist Betsy K. Schulz, Kathy Tanaka, Karin Wilson  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Firetruck at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (No Source)
Eric Phillips, Charles Mead, Carson Hogan, James Hancock, John Spann, William Styers  (No Source)
SB City Manager Greg Wade, Christine dePagter, landscape architect Mitch Phillippe  (No Source)
City Council member Kristi Becker, Cindi Clemons  (No Source)
Mark, Jackie, and Jake Heil with Jackie Heitman  (No Source)
Sharon Klein, Marilyn Barnett  (No Source)
Joe Lim, Mo Sammak, Perry and Carla Hayes  (No Source)
William Styers, Robert Ford  (No Source)
Firetruck at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive  (No Source)
Mo Sammak, Geoff Boyes, Perry and Carla Hayes  (No Source)
Landscape architect Mitch Phillippe and artist Betsy K. Schulz  (No Source)
Artist Betsy K. Schulz and Dr. Ed Siegel  (No Source)
Mayor David Zito and city council member Kristi Becker  (No Source)
Cooper Mittleman and glass artist Chris Austin  (No Source)
Nicole Macey, Mitch Phillippe  (No Source)
June 19, 2019
12:30 PM
A ribbon-cutting event took place June 13 at the Solana Beach Fire Station on Lomas Santa Fe Drive to celebrate the formal dedication of Betsy Schulz’s Fire Wall sculpture.

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society invited the community to attend the event.

Solana Beach’s city council had authorized funding for the project. The installation’s focal point is a wall of multi-colored glass wrapped in a wire cage and set a-glow by internal LED lighting. Dubbed “Fire Wall,” local artist Betsy Schulz’s design is meant to evoke a narrative on wildfire, the emergency responders who fight it and the landscape in which that battle is waged. The sculpture is surrounded by succulents, perennials and drought-resistant native plants arranged to resemble flames. Even the glass itself—forged in fire to hues of orange, red and yellow—connects back to the installation’s theme.

The Seaweeders, a group within the Civic and Historical Society Garden, has helped to make the Fire Station gardens beautiful.

The Solana Beach Fire Station is located at 500 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, 92075. Visit www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us

Photos by Jon Clark

