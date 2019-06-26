Concerts at the Cove in Solana Beach

1/14
Jeanne Bednorz, Brandon and Nicole Dawson, Nick Bednorz, Bruce and Kay Dillon (No Source)
Pete and Jane (No Source)
Chad and Amanda Burgesser with Bodhi (No Source)
Bob and Chris Cantrell (No Source)
Michelle Fitzgerald, Lucyann Leonard (No Source)
Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band (No Source)
Dancers (No Source)
Michele and Craig Killman (No Source)
Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band kicked off the “Concerts at the Cove” series (No Source)
Fletcher Cove Park hosts concerts every Thursday night through August 22nd (No Source)
Diantha and David LaVine, with River and Cairn (No Source)
Sadie, Taylor, Lillian, and Morgan, with Virginia Lenac (seated), Kristen Howerton (No Source)
Standing: Sal Rizzo, Sarah Troy, Mary Ellen Rizzo Seated: Elizabeth and Jason Washburn with Wade, Nancy Pfeiffer (No Source)
Solana Beach Deputy Mayor Jewel Edson, Sam Castellano, Kayla Moshki (No Source)
The “Concerts at the Cove” series, presented by the City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern, welcomed the summer season with its first concert held June 20 featuring the US Navy 32nd Street Band at the Fletcher Cove Park stage. Concerts with different performers each week will be held every Thursday night (except for July 4) now through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.
Photos by McKenzie Images