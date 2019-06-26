Concerts at the Cove in Solana Beach

The “Concerts at the Cove” series, presented by the City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern, welcomed the summer season with its first concert held June 20 featuring the US Navy 32nd Street Band at the Fletcher Cove Park stage. Concerts with different performers each week will be held every Thursday night (except for July 4) now through Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Photos by McKenzie Images

