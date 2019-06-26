Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

1/16
Tom Cat Courtney playing with Chicken Bone Slim (No Source)
2/16
Pat Vergne, Amara Dumas, Maddie Crosby (No Source)
3/16
Lori Brookes, Janet Bergland, Jim Enos (No Source)
4/16
Holly and Keith Dierberg (No Source)
5/16
Kathy Simmons, Audra DiMambro (No Source)
6/16
Jeanine Hart, Gaylon Newstel (No Source)
7/16
Brittsan and Sozinho families (No Source)
8/16
Alex and Gloria Best (No Source)
9/16
Iris Grootenhuis, Makenna Cavanaugh (No Source)
10/16
Michael Fry, Lisa Fiori, Randi Franken (No Source)
11/16
Holly and Keith Dierberg (No Source)
12/16
Susie Yetter, Joani Snow, T Pat Stubbs, Robin Crabtree, Pat Vergne, Alice Brown (No Source)
13/16
Stu Shanken, Tonya Paul, Greg Fiori, Marisa Fry (No Source)
14/16
Tom Cat Courtney playing with Chicken Bone Slim (No Source)
15/16
Susie Yetter, Joani Snow, T Pat Stubbs, Robin Crabtree, Pat Vergne, Alice Brown (No Source)
16/16
Christine Friedman, Russel Davis, Ricky Friedman, David Davidson, Debbie Levis (No Source)
The Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series in Powerhouse Park kicked off June 18 with Sully and the Souljahs. Next up will be Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles, on Tuesday, July 9, followed by Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock featuring Eve Selis and Mattie Mills on Tuesday, July 30. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m. Visit delmarfoundation.org.
Photos by Jon Clark