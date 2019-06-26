Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Don Diego Gala at the Fair Sparkles with Surprises

The Don Diego Class of 2019: Seated - Katelyn Challman, Jacqueline Kinch, Margaret (Sissy) Sugarman, Kasin Martin, Robert Carmichael, Evan Wright, Russell Sorbo. Standing - Helen Buchanan, Isai Soto, Hailey Bjerknes, Rachel Utter, Elizabeth Navarro, Megan Kelly, Miranda Medford, Elijah Martineau , Marisol Solas. Not pictured: Charlize Rice, Emilie Melnychuk, Johanna Jimenez, Kassidy Gray, Leah Gill, Nick LaRocco, Sol Kier
Gala co-chair/Silver sponsor/Board Chairman Roxana Foxx with scholarship recipients Miranda Medford, Elijah Martineau, and Russell Sorbo,who captured the highest honors, a $5,000 FFA Scholarship, plus the $5,000 Spanjian Family Scholarship, awarded to the single most outstanding applicant  (No Source)
Board member and pilot Russ Penniman and Carol Penniman with an image of him flying his ultralight, a ride in which was an auction prize  (No Source)
The Tulloch Family Silver Sponsors - Janet Tulloch, board member Glenn Drown and Margaret Drown, Kelly and Ben Tulloch, board member Alyson Connelly and Brian Connelly  (No Source)
Jay and Terry Thomas, Lynn Denby, board member Steve Shewmaker and Francis Shewmaker  (No Source)
Gold sponsor /Board member Joe Harper, Jim Schmidt  (No Source)
Bob Hertzka and gala co-chair/Silver sponsor/Board Chairman Roxana Foxx  (No Source)
Jeff and Kristi Martineau with scholarship winner Elijah Martineau  (No Source)
Terry Hom, Ronnie Bayless, Gene Yee, Margaret English  (No Source)
Gala co-chair/Silver sponsor/Board Chairman Roxana Foxx, Chair Emeritus Paul Ecke III and Julie Hampton  (No Source)
Miss Ramona 2018/scholarship recipient Megan Kelly, Kim Kelly  (No Source)
Stuart Kipper and April Westmoreland Mosebrook, Chair Emeritus/Gold sponsor Jon Liss, Stacy Simons, Jim Cimino, Lil Lewis  (No Source)
Dr. Sol and Lauren Lizerbram, Shari Schenk and board member/Silver sponsor Frederick Schenk  (No Source)
Board member Danette Prestininzi, Gala co-chair/Board Secretary Juanita Hayes  (No Source)
122-Board member/Silver sponsor Frederick Schenk led the exciting live auction  (No Source)
Connor and Grace Barrett, Bronze sponsors Gigi Fenley and Rusty Wright  (No Source)
Board member John Hoeflich and Gaye Hoeflich
Silver sponsors/Board Treasurer George Karetas and Patricia Karetas  (No Source)
Scholar recipient Margaret (Sissy) Sugarman, 2016 scholar recipient Samuel Sugarman, Gala co-chair/Board Secretary Juanita Hayes  (No Source)
Terri and John Marinez, Kelly Emberg, Michael Padilla  (No Source)
Lucy Anderson, Ian Robb  (No Source)
Cindy and Georges Meier  (No Source)
Jacky Eshelby, Katie Mueller, Carlene Moore  (No Source)
Robert and Constance Witte, Gary Stemple  (No Source)
June 26, 2019
11:10 AM
The festive crowd attending Don Diego Scholarship Foundation’s June 15 dinner and Smokey Robinson concert at the San Diego County Fair enjoyed a shimmering evening replete with surprise auction items, a surprise donation opportunity and three surprise donors establishing inaugural “Named Scholarships.”

The whimsical décor of the Infield Pavilion provided a colorful backdrop for delectable dining, presentation of 2019 scholars, and a lively auction featuring such unique opportunities as Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Turf Club membership, 50-yard-line tickets to an upcoming USC-Oregon football game, and an adventure flight in the “Yellow Peril” two-seater piloted by board member Rear Admiral (Ret.) Russ Penniman.

To celebrate surpassing $1 million in total funds raised over the years, the board unveiled a new Matching Named Scholarship opportunity, which will kickstart efforts to begin raising its second million to support future outstanding students pursuing ambitious college and career goals. A donation of $25,000 or more will be matched by the Foundation, thus doubling the value of the donor’s perpetual Named Scholarship.

When board member/auctioneer Frederick Schenck announced a special gala-night-only two-for-one donation match, board member Glenn Drown immediately stepped up to the challenge. To widespread applause, he enthusiastically pledged $25,000 to create a $75,000 Bill and Elizabeth Tulloch Family Scholarship in honor of his Ramona family’s longtime agricultural roots. Then board member George Karetas, hugging his wife Patricia, immediately stood, again to acclaim, to announce two additional $25,000 pledges to create a $75,000 Jeannie and Gerry Ranglas Scholarship honoring these San Diego philanthropists as well as a $75,000 Patricia and George Karetas Scholarship.

Top $10,000 Scholar Russell Sorbo spoke on behalf of 2019’s 23 recipients, saying, “Thank you so very much for your generosity and this great opportunity!”

The Don Diego Scholarship Foundation was named for Don Diego, aka Tom Hernandez, who served as the Fair’s welcoming goodwill ambassador from 1947-1984.

To date, since its inception in 1986, the Foundation has awarded approximately $1,040,000 in scholarships to 257 students and in agriculture education grants. More information is at www.dondiegoscholarship.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

