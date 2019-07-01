15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more were all featured at the 15th annual Bro-Am surf and music festival presented by San Diego rock band Switchfoot June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

The event raises money for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org

Photos by McKenzie Images

