The 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am Benefit Party took place June 27 at Viasat in Carlsbad.

The event featured a live performance by Grammy Award-winning band Switchfoot, silent and live auctions, food and beverages, and more. This event and the 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am, which was held June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, raise funds for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

