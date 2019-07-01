Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Photo Galleries

15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am Benefit Party

1/8
Switchfoot in performance  (No Source)
2/8
Switchfoot  (No Source)
3/8
Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman performs in the midst of the audience  (No Source)
4/8
Rodger and De Anna Dougherty, Nadine and Max Villalobos  (No Source)
5/8
Kevin Murphy, Christine Ekeroth, Ruth and Steve Netzley  (No Source)
6/8
Kathliene, Van, Jon, and Aeriel Sundt  (No Source)
7/8
Ryan and April Rosscup, Tammy and Chris Johnson  (No Source)
8/8
Adrian and Taryne Haskamp, Donna Baldridge, Ashley and Jake Medina  (No Source)
July 1, 2019
1:22 PM
Share

The 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am Benefit Party took place June 27 at Viasat in Carlsbad.

The event featured a live performance by Grammy Award-winning band Switchfoot, silent and live auctions, food and beverages, and more. This event and the 15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am, which was held June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, raise funds for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries
More on the Subject