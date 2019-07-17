BikeWalkSolana Tour of Solana Beach

More than 100 bike riders of all ages participated in BikeWalkSolana’s Tour of Solana Beach held July 14. The event, which started at La Colonia Park, featured a community bike ride through 10 miles highlighting all the neighborhoods of Solana Beach. The event was held to encourage everyone to use their bicycles as a healthy, environmentally-friendly transportation alternative for commuting to work, local shopping, getting to school and recreational events, or just to enjoy the ride. Visit bikewalksolana.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

