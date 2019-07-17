City celebrates Del Mar’s 60th anniversary

1/20
Current and former Del Mar City Council members gather at the 60th Anniversary city council celebration July 15: Henry Abarbanel, Elliot Parks, Carl Hilliard, Deborah Groban, Ellie Haviland, Sherryl Parks, Don Mosier, Terry Gaasterland, Dave Druker, Crystal Crawford, Al Tarkington, Tom Shepard (Jon Clark)
cm-cm-bdaydm19-005-20190717 (No Source)
Mayor Dave Druker cuts the anniversary cake (No Source)
The Pledge of Allegiance at the Del Mar City Council meeting (No Source)
The City Council meeting on the 60th Anniversary of the City of Del Mar (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Former mayor Elliot Parks shares memories of Del Mar (No Source)
Former mayor Don Mosier shares memories of Del Mar (No Source)
60th Anniversary cake for the City of Del Mar (No Source)
Del Mar City Council meeting (No Source)
Carl Hilliard, Scott Huth (No Source)
Del Mar City Council meeting (No Source)
Former mayor Don Mosier shares memories of Del Mar (No Source)
Sharon Hilliard, Tensia Trejo (No Source)
Former mayor Al Tarkington shares memories of Del Mar (No Source)
Sherryl Parks, Elliot Parks (No Source)
Former council member Tom Shepard shares memories of Del Mar (No Source)
Del Mar City Council meeting (No Source)
Laura DeMarco, Tom Shepard (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
The Del Mar City Council and City Hall officials hosted a celebration to honor the city’s 60th anniversary of incorporation (which became official July 15, 1959) with a birthday cake during the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting on July 15.
Photos by Jon Clark