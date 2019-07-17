Del Mar Foundation celebrates city’s 60th anniversary

1/17
Camille McPherson, Lynn McPherson, Laura Henson, Geoff Heuter (No Source)
2/17
cm-cm-dm60aniv719-021-20190717 (No Source)
3/17
Don Mosier (former mayor), Ann Feeney, Janell Vesci, Al Corti (former mayor) (No Source)
4/17
Sandra Hoyle, Bill Michalsky, Monica Valentino, Dominique Valentino (No Source)
5/17
Alexandra Smith, Emma Friedlander (No Source)
6/17
Phyllis and Ed Mirsky (No Source)
7/17
Former mayor Tom Pearson (5-time mayor), Vangel Creech, David Lee (No Source)
8/17
Don Grimm (No Source)
9/17
Bud and Mary Ann Emerson, Jeff Barnouw, Carlo Coppo (No Source)
10/17
Suren Dutia, Jas Grewal, Al Tarkington (former mayor) (No Source)
11/17
Herv Sweetwood (former mayor), Mary Ann Emerson, Lyn Allison (No Source)
12/17
cm-cm-dm60aniv719-016-20190717 (No Source)
13/17
The Charles McPherson Quintet at 2 minutes to showtime: Gilbert Castellanos (trumpet), Richard Sellers (drums), Charles McPherson (alto saxophone), Mikan Zlatkovich (piano), Robb Thorsen (bass) (No Source)
14/17
Tom and Claire McGreal (No Source)
15/17
cm-cm-dm60aniv719-017-20190717 (No Source)
16/17
Carlo Coppo, Tensia Trejo, Mayor Dave Druker (No Source)
17/17
cm-cm-dm60aniv719-022-20190717 (No Source)
To commemorate the city of Del Mar’s 60th anniversary, the Del Mar Foundation sponsored a wine and cheese reception July 14 and a concert by alto saxophonist Charles McPherson and his quintet at the recently opened Town Hall.
The event also included the screening of a video with images compiled by Larry Brooks of the Del Mar Historical Society from the Del Mar Historical Society’s files. The city’s incorporation became official on July 15, 1959.
Photos by Jon Clark