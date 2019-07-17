Del Mar Foundation celebrates city’s 60th anniversary

To commemorate the city of Del Mar’s 60th anniversary, the Del Mar Foundation sponsored a wine and cheese reception July 14 and a concert by alto saxophonist Charles McPherson and his quintet at the recently opened Town Hall.

The event also included the screening of a video with images compiled by Larry Brooks of the Del Mar Historical Society from the Del Mar Historical Society’s files. The city’s incorporation became official on July 15, 1959.

Photos by Jon Clark

