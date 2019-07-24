Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Boys to Men Mentoring Network Surf Dog Night

Surf dog Turbo rides with Carlo Giovingo-Hart  (No Source)
Chloe Soderberg  (No Source)
Joshua  (No Source)
Sean Randall  (No Source)
Surf Dog Tristan  (No Source)
Christy O’Connor with Tristan, Jenna Lavaliere with Turbo  (No Source)
The inaugural Surf Dog Night hits the waves of Del Mar Dog Beach  (No Source)
Adam Herpin with Turbo  (No Source)
Co-founder of Boys To Men Mentoring Network, Joe Sigurdson assigns the first set of surfer trainees and helpers  (No Source)
Sean Randall, Jacob Gall  (No Source)
Jenna Lavaliere, Carlo Giovingo-Hart, and Mark Anthony Hall with Turbo  (No Source)
Surf dog Turbo and Carlo Giovingo-Hart wait for the right moment to ride the wave  (No Source)
Surfboards ready for the BoysToMen event  (No Source)
Adam Herpin, Jacob Gall  (No Source)
Co-founder of Boys To Men Mentoring Network, Joe Sigurdson assigns the first set of surfer trainees and helpers  (No Source)
Co-founder of Boys To Men Mentoring Network, Joe Sigurdson with Willie Peterson  (No Source)
Surf Dog Tristan finishes his ride with “mom” Christy O’Connor  (No Source)
PJ Randolph, Chloe Soderberg, Jonah Soderberg came to help with the surfing  (No Source)
Mark Anthony Hall (Director of Diversity and Community Outreach), Lauryn Herpin, Gary Lavaliere  (No Source)
Oscar Banuet, Toma Toma, Xavier West  (No Source)
Molly Bowman-Styles with Tristan  (No Source)
Participants learn to ride the waves  (No Source)
Toma Toma, Xavier West, Francisco Lopez  (No Source)
Joshua gets ready to ride the wave  (No Source)
Co-founder of Boys To Men Mentoring Network, Joe Sigurdson signals for the next group  (No Source)
July 24, 2019
5:29 PM
The inaugural Boys to Men Mentoring Network Surf Dog Night hit the waves of Del Mar Dog Beach July 16. Sponsored by Noah’s Natural Pet Market, the evening session featured a canine surfing clinic offering pups and their parents hands-on instruction in the art of canine wave riding. The 90-minute clinic was led by a trio of San Diego surf dog champs -- Turbo, Tristan and Koa -- and their parents. This team of bighearted surfing competitors participated in last year’s 100 Wave Challenge, raising $4,164 for the boys of Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

Summer Surf Nights give surfers the chance to learn about Boys to Men Mentoring Network, meet the people who inspire its mission and register to participate in the challenge of a lifetime: catching 100 waves, in one day, for the benefit of San Diego’s fatherless and disconnected boys.

For more information, visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

