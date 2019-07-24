The inaugural Boys to Men Mentoring Network Surf Dog Night hit the waves of Del Mar Dog Beach July 16. Sponsored by Noah’s Natural Pet Market, the evening session featured a canine surfing clinic offering pups and their parents hands-on instruction in the art of canine wave riding. The 90-minute clinic was led by a trio of San Diego surf dog champs -- Turbo, Tristan and Koa -- and their parents. This team of bighearted surfing competitors participated in last year’s 100 Wave Challenge, raising $4,164 for the boys of Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

Summer Surf Nights give surfers the chance to learn about Boys to Men Mentoring Network, meet the people who inspire its mission and register to participate in the challenge of a lifetime: catching 100 waves, in one day, for the benefit of San Diego’s fatherless and disconnected boys.

For more information, visit boystomen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

