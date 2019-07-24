Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Community Connections holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new van to serve seniors

1/8
San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar and DMCC President Terry Kopanski cutting the ribbon for the van dedication  (No Source)
2/8
Bill Michalsky, Tim Haviland  (No Source)
3/8
Council member Dwight Worden, Del Mar Foundation Treasurer Ira Sharp, Mayor Dave Druker  (No Source)
4/8
DMCC President Terry Kopanski is presented with a certificate by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar  (No Source)
5/8
The new DMCC van  (No Source)
6/8
DMCC Office Administrator Ashley Simpkins, “Sassy Chassis” van naming winner June Gottleib, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar  (No Source)
7/8
Guests in attendance  (No Source)
8/8
Front row: Board members Pat JaCoby, Joanne Sharp, President Terry Kopanski, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar. Back row: DMCC board members Judy Schuckit, Tema Halpern, Don Mosier, and Gordon Clanton  (No Source)
July 24, 2019
5:04 PM
Share

Del Mar Community Connections held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 19 to mark the delivery of a new van to serve Del Mar seniors with needed shopping services. Funds for the van were facilitated by the County of San Diego. County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and Del Mar Community Connections President Terry Kopanski performed the ribbon-cutting honors.

Photos by McKenzie Images

Photo Galleries
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement