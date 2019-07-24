1/15
Rebecca DeSantis, Sabina Woodson, Brenda Kleege (No Source)
2/15
Steven and Marina Smith, Irina and Michael Fenison, Wanda Steakley, John Brooks (No Source)
3/15
Rachel Collins, Linda Lederer Bernstein, Matt Palmquist, Lonnie McBride (No Source)
4/15
Bill Abrams, Angelica Rodriguez, Laura MacKinnon, Bob Stefanko, Inn at Rancho Santa Fe General Manager Jerome Strack (No Source)
5/15
Jeff Mitchell, Colin McCoy, Paul Brown (No Source)
6/15
Michelle Harris and Monique Strack sample the champagne (No Source)
7/15
Guests on the lawn at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe (No Source)
8/15
Andrea Naversen, Melissa Wilkins, Sandra Maas, Suzy Westphal, Mia Stefanko (No Source)
9/15
Eric Jensen, Anselma Dutka, Steve Bradley, Jim Ranko (No Source)
10/15
George and Sherryl Jackson, Megan Camaisa, Lori and Tim Roche (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
11/15
Ana Nieto, Hallie Bigliardi (No Source)
12/15
cm-cm-hats071719-17-20190723 (No Source)
13/15
Jill Nooren, Erick Guzman (No Source)
14/15
Ana Nieto, Hallie Bigliardi (No Source)
15/15
John and Deana Ingalls (No Source)
“Hats, Heels & Hooves: The Ultimate Opening Day After-Party” took place on Opening Day of Del Mar’s racing season, July 17, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Proceeds from the evening benefit After the Finish Line (afterthefinishline.org), which provides a safe haven for retired thoroughbred horses. The event featured great food, entertainment, creative hats and more.
Photos by Mckenzie Images