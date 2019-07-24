L’Auberge Del Mar’s 11th Annual Opening Day After-Party

1/13
Tom Martin, Greg Barbin, Rob Schaffer (No Source)
Sara and Kevin Lind (No Source)
Mark Read (No Source)
Renee Herron, Mauricio Beckstrom, Danielle Frank (No Source)
Post-race gathering at L’Auberge (No Source)
Katie Everhart, Desiree Weyls (No Source)
Amy Trusso, Anne Curtolo (No Source)
Tim Himstreet, Katie Everhart (No Source)
Rebekah May, Max Stone (No Source)
Trent France, Brian Miller, Jen Miller, Brent Johnson (No Source)
Simon and Gavin Wolujewicz, Nancy Hart, Joe Violi (No Source)
Sandy Callan, Priscilla Bonnet, Jeff Daley, Kate Miller, Jenna Daley (No Source)
Fernando Sustaeta, Melissa and Jeff Dodds, Shawn Lawler (jon clark / jon clark)
L’Auberge Del Mar marked the Opening Day of the 2019 Del Mar racing season July 17 with its popular 11th Annual Opening Day After Party. Entertainment was provided by Southern California DJ FishFonics and DJ Gabe Vega, and the evening included beverages and culinary bites prepared by the resort’s culinary team at KITCHEN 1540.
Photos by Jon Clark