Opening Day at the Races

Joe and Jim Jelley (No Source)
Scotti Taylor (No Source)
Kimberly Carlisle (No Source)
The Penn family (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day Hat Contest volunteers (No Source)
Michele O’Hair, Scotti Taylor, Tessa Shitabata, Dawn Washington, Heather Rodgers (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day Hat Contest volunteers (No Source)
Heather Moffat, Jim Kuster (No Source)
Heather Moffat, Jim Kuster (No Source)
Christy Shand, Josephone Lee (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Nancy Mandella-Rivera, Cindy Valadez (No Source)
Dave Shuman, turf club maitre d’ Jimmy O’Hara, Raul Guerrera (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Nani Richards, Chanel Stephens, Lauren Donahue (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Hat Day Contest sponsor Deena Von Yokes and her models pose with Maor Zabar hats fashioned after carnivorous plants (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day Hat Contest volunteers (No Source)
Laura Chasin, Nancy Beesley, Yolanda Legro (No Source)
Horses walk the Paddock on opening day in Del Mar 2019 (No Source)
Horses walk the Paddock on opening day in Del Mar 2019 (No Source)
Hugh Bancroft, Jenny Craig, Connie and Bill McNally (No Source)
Michelina James, Ana Flora, Kaushal Patel (No Source)
Studio Savvy models pose with Maor Zabar hats fashioned after carnivorous plants (No Source)
Grooming the track at Del Mar on Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Grooming the track at Del Mar on Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Violet Woodward, Monique Mangold (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Don and Julie Adams (No Source)
Robert deRose, Ed Ewert, Susan deRose (No Source)
Nani Richards, Chanel Stephens, Lauren Donahue (No Source)
Violet Woodward, Monique Mangold (No Source)
Angie takes care of Joe and Jim Jelley in the turf club (No Source)
Everyone wanted photos of Les Sutter and Donna Greer (No Source)
The Paddock at Del Mar on Opening Day 2019 (No Source)
Del Mar Opening Day Hat Contest volunteers (No Source)
Mary Alcocer, Nancy Mandella-Rivera, Kathleen Campos, Cindy Valadez (No Source)
Patti Andrzejak, Kimberly Carlisle (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Melissa Hernandez, Christina Stutz, Donnabelle Buban, Diana Cavagnaro, Heather Murphy (No Source)
Del Mar’s racing season kicked off July 17 and featured the popular 25th annual Opening Day Hats Contest, which drew more than 300 contestants. The racing season, which runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, also offers a variety of concerts and events.
For more information, visit dmtc.com.
Photos by Jon Clark