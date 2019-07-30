Patrons of the Prado 2019 Gala: ‘Masterpiece in Morocco’

1/24
Bob Salt and Patti Judd (she’s PoP president), Christina Jordan (gala co-chair), Stephen and Lynne Doyle (she’s gala co-chair), Nancie and Marc Geller (she’s gala co-chair) (No Source)
Lynne and Steve Doyle (sheâ€™s a 2019 gala chair), Christina Jordan (a 2019 gala chair), Patti Judd (PoP 2019 president elect) and Bob Salt, Nancie Geller (a 2019 gala chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Salt and Patti Judd (she’s PoP 2019 president elect), Marc and Nancie Geller (she’s a 2019 gala chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Rob Sidner (Mingei International Museum executive director; beneficiary), Patti Judd (PoP 2019 president) and Bob Salt, Roxana Velásquez (San Diego Museum of Art executive director [beneficiary]) (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark Charlebois, Christina Jordan (she’s 2019 PoP gala co-chair), Nancie and Marc Geller (she’s 2019 PoP gala co-chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Lynne Doyle (she’s a 2019 gala chair), Christina Jordan (a 2019 gala chair) and Mark Charledois(Vincent Andrunas)
Lou and Judy Ferrero, Judy and Duffy Keys (No Source)
Clarice Perkins (PoP past president), Clifton and Alyssa Slater, Barbara McColl (PoP co-founder), Kathleen Buoymaster (PoP co-founder), Marilyn Miles (No Source)
Richard and Jeri Rovsek, Jan Reital, Joe Torrillo (Lt., FDNY, Ret.) (No Source)
Matthew and Iris Strauss, Colette Carson Royston and Dr. Ivor Royston (No Source)
Marshall and Beth Nadel, Donna and Ernie Ligon (No Source)
Jeff Mueller, Sandy Redman, Nina and Bob Doede (No Source)
Richard and Arlene Esgate, Harvey and Sheryl White (Icon Award honorees), Karen and Don Cohn (honorary chairs) (No Source)
Dr. T.K. and Ellen Bryson, Sandra Maas and Jim Burgess (No Source)
Stuart and Karen Tanz, Rebecca and Mitch Mitchell, Charlotte Rand, Gene Ray (No Source)
Ludvina Nevarez, Tonya Mantooth, Kristi Pieper, Nayda Locke (No Source)
Leonard Simpson, Dee Ammon, Vicki and Chris Eddy (No Source)
Jon and Merridee Book, Judge Fred and Roxi Link, Julie and Dr. Robert Novak (the ladies will chair the 2020 Masterpiece Gala) (No Source)
Adam and Suzi Day (he’s Sycuan CEO; sponsor), Craig and Kati Hansen, Marsi and Mike Reyes (No Source)
Micki Olin, Katherine and Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Toni Bloomberg, Arlene and Richard Esgate (No Source)
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Reena Horowitz, Doreen Schonbrun, Judy White, Brad Benter (No Source)
Osborn and Dea Hurston (No Source)
The Patrons of the Prado 2019 Gala, “Masterpiece in Morocco,” took place July 13 at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.
Since 1997, Patrons of the Prado has funded over $3.6 million and provided tens of thousands of all-volunteer hours to benefit the distinguished array of arts, science and cultural organizations that occupy the Prado in Balboa Park. Visit www.patronsoftheprado.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas