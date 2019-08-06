1/17
Roger Jordheim, Bill Hall, Rich Bruno, Rich Grace (No Source)
2/17
Mary Dawe, Bobbi Stinner-Flack (No Source)
3/17
Linda Blumethal, event chair Paul Sullivan, Glen Blumenthal (No Source)
4/17
Tim and Leslie McCracken, Karen Green (No Source)
5/17
Mary Dawe, Bobbi Stinner-Flack (No Source)
6/17
Wick Peterson, Bill Dixon, Rob Gunness (No Source)
7/17
Bonnie Keenan, Kathy Steinhause (No Source)
8/17
Mark McLaren, Walt Edwards, Leon Parish (No Source)
9/17
John Hutchens, Tom Rice (No Source)
10/17
Derek Goldstein, Michael Brooks, Chuck O?Malley (No Source)
11/17
Service flags flank the entrance to Lomas Santa Fe Golf Club (No Source)
12/17
John Wolfe, Pem Smith, John Runager (No Source)
13/17
Brian Trotier, Judy Bambace (No Source)
14/17
Mike and Kelly Pottorff (No Source)
15/17
Dan Beintema, Joe Wagstaff, Mac McLaughlin (No Source)
16/17
Dan Beintema, Phil Hamilton (No Source)
17/17
Robert Willis, Mitchell Willis, Ethan Kalbfleisch (No Source)
The San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary Foundation held its 14th Annual Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament and Military Appreciation event Aug. 2 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. One-hundred percent of net funds raised from the event directly benefit local military charities including: Armed Services YMCA, Freedom Dogs, Honor Flight, One More Wave Surf Corporation, Operation BIGS, USO, Pegasus Rising, Veterans Village, Angels of America’s Fallen, STEP and other community service organizations. Visit www.holesforheroes.org
Photos by Jon Clark