Lung Cancer Foundation of America ‘Day at the Races’

The Lung Cancer Foundation of America held its 10th Annual Day at the Races event Aug. 3 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. The event included beverages, dining, race views, a silent auction and raffle drawing, a paddock area tour, a private betting window and expert instruction on betting.

All proceeds will benefit the Lung Cancer Foundation of America and lung cancer research. For more information, visit LCFAmerica.org

Photos by McKenzie Images