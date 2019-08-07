Del Sol Lions Annual BBQ

Del Sol Lions members gathered Aug. 3 for the club’s annual summer BBQ at the home of David and Sherre Cain. The event also honored outgoing club President Brian Hall and welcomed incoming President David Cain.

The Del Sol Lions Club “is part of Lions Clubs International (LCI), which has more than 1.35 million members in more than 45,000 clubs worldwide. Lions serve those less fortunate locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. In addition, Lions provides opportunities for both women and men to learn and assume leadership roles,” according to its website: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/delsol/

The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Fetcher Cove Community Center in Solana Beach.

Photos by Jon Clark

