Summer Twilight concert celebrates 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Laina Schechtman, Carrie Woodland, Hal Baerg, Maria Parnell, Amy Wynne, Sophia Alsadek  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Twilight Concert Del Mar  (No Source)
Jim Pathman  (No Source)
Diane Schachat, Meela Marks  (No Source)
The band “Back to the Garden” a Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock  (No Source)
Maria Krasovic and Terry Baker  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Katie and Michael Acampora  (No Source)
T Pat Stubbs, Marti Gellens Stubbs  (No Source)
Patrick and Connie Kelley  (No Source)
Tom Braden, Hengameh Bashar  (No Source)
Chuck and Jim Krasobic, Gary Baker  (No Source)
Debra Parisi,Doranellys Patton, Laurie Stafford  (No Source)
Boon & Kiel  (No Source)
Boon & Kiel  (No Source)
Donna Shaw, Greg Glassman, Mark Abkin   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
Pat Vergne, Susan Wheeler   ( Jon Clark / Jon Clark )
Heather Balaban, Sally McNeely, Michelle Camacho-Walter  (No Source)
Marc Steingart, Judith Gross  (No Source)
Brad Patton, Bill Michalsky, Pat Vergne, Susan Wheeler  (No Source)
Aug. 7, 2019
11:26 AM
Concert goers enjoyed a night of great music and memories at the Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight series concert held July 30 in Powerhouse Park. The event featured “Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock” with Eve Selis and Mattie Mills. Zel’s Opening Act presented Boon & Kiel. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

