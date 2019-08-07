Summer Twilight concert celebrates 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Concert goers enjoyed a night of great music and memories at the Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight series concert held July 30 in Powerhouse Park. The event featured “Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock” with Eve Selis and Mattie Mills. Zel’s Opening Act presented Boon & Kiel. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

