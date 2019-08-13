Caddyhack Golf Festival benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network

1/26
The ‘You Win Some, You Booze Some’ team chats with Rodney Dangerfield (Phil Jeffrey) (No Source)
Mike Peters, Kevin Cuff, Ben Schwartz, Chris Burt (No Source)
“Diego” with Matt Kline and Emil Wohl (No Source)
Caddy Hack mascots pause for a photo (No Source)
Scott Herron, Jerry Morris (No Source)
All the Caddy Hack mascots participate in a welcome to all the players (No Source)
Tristan Siljander, Tyler Drange (No Source)
Paul McKenna, John Plewers, Todd Yarbrough (No Source)
Musical entertainment on the golf course included a roving piano player (No Source)
Larry Campbell, Joey Pena, Brandon Richards, Kim Phung (No Source)
Reid Marquand, Charlie Nagy (No Source)
The gopher dances to the brilliant guitar of Sergio Gutierrez from Encore Event Entertainment (No Source)
Paul McKenna, Danny Hampel (No Source)
Greg Malone, James Cutri, Brad Daluiso, Steve Brownell (No Source)
Robert Wilcox, Mike McKinnon, Mark McKinnon, Ron Pepper (No Source)
Lucas Murdock, Jonah Mechanic, Brian Bosson, Tommy Wornham (No Source)
Brian Annen, Chad Recchia, Jude Trapp, Jason Gonteraman (No Source)
Tim Cady, Al Adickes, Jeff Javelet, John Grotting (No Source)
Bobby Ridgeway, Ashley Otte, Johnny Dutra (No Source)
Dan Sandberg, John Schroeder, Ryan Studt, Augie Kee (No Source)
Tony Ratto, Dan Comstock, Rich Reasons (No Source)
Brad Balland, Stephan St. Amour, Eric Campbell (No Source)
Bill Harris, Chuck Adams (No Source)
Rick Mirer, Morrison Mirer, Mike Conger, Oliver Mirer (No Source)
The Caddyhack Golf Festival, a “Caddyshack”-themed charity golf tournament returned to the Morgan Run Club & Resort Aug. 5, engaging golfers in a wacky, fun and nostalgia-filled event to raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and at-risk teenage boys.
For more information, visit boystomen.org. Photos by Jon Clark