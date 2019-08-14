DMUSD WOW Families Festival

1/21
The Hazboun family (No Source)
The Ramos family (No Source)
The Yadlapati family (No Source)
The Regino family (No Source)
Katie Zhang, Yi Tang, and Gregory Reade welcomed Sycamore Ridge Elementary students and parents (No Source)
Naomi Zeitung, Gloria Zeitung, Grace DiBeer, Hannah Zeitung (No Source)
?BJ and the Crew? provided live entertainment (No Source)
The Zhao family (No Source)
Principal Andrea Sleet (left), Julie Kawasaki, Katrina Heffinger, and Sonya Williams welcomed Del Mar Hills Academy students and parents (No Source)
San Diego Public Library representative Isabel Hess and helper Sofie Muneer (No Source)
The Kathirvelavan family, principal Ryan Stanley, foundation representative Laura Young, and PTA president Lisa Kradjian welcomed Ocean Air Elementary students and parents (No Source)
The Kassel family participated in ?catapult physics? at the San Diego Library booth (No Source)
The Del Mar Union School District?s first annual WOW Families Festival welcomed back families to the district (No Source)
Foundation representative Viva Elia, principal Alison Fieberg, assistant principal Chelsea Moore, and PTA representative Cathy Patrick welcomed Sage Canyon Elementary students and parents (No Source)
Anya Springer, Ed Cruz, Abby Domingo (principal), Bridgette Poole, Melissa Johnson welcomed Ashley Falls Elementary students and parents (No Source)
Principal Kristin Stanton (far right), school staff, and PTA representatives welcomed Torrey Hills Elementary students and parents (No Source)
The Del Mar Union School District hosted the first annual WOW Families Festival Aug. 10 at Sage Canyon Elementary School to welcome hundreds of new families to the district and to help them get to know the local businesses in their community. The event was set up in the style of a county fair and included food trucks, music, carnival games, prizes, silent auction, and vendor booths for the guests to visit.
Photos by Jon Clark