Edwin J. Gregson Foundation fundraising dinner

David and Annie Malcolm, Dianne Bashor, Jill and Bob Baffert (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Frank Sinatra, Cheryl O’Connell, Marcia and Rick Gold (No Source)
Phil and Kathy Henry, Leslie and Teddy Aroney (No Source)
Sandy King, Danielle Morgan, Ann Hall, Kim Jacobson (No Source)
Jeffrey and Mayo Strauss, Margie and Bill Strauss (No Source)
Jennifer Finley, Sarah Birch, Meghan Fox, Tia Wightman, Steve Rothblum (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Tamara Baze, Shae Baze, Linda Baze, Tracy Thomas, Tere Albanese (No Source)
Eddie Truman, Tere Albanese, Elizabeth Truman, Charlene and Helmuth Von Bluecher (No Source)
The Edwin J. Gregson Foundation hosted a fundraising dinner Aug. 12 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar honoring Triple Crown and Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza.
Proceeds from the event will be used for continued sponsorship of various educational and recreational programs to benefit California’s backstretch workers and family members. These programs include provision of scholarship grants, English as a Second Language courses, community-focused family social events, sports and recreation activities and outings, and more, for the workers in both Northern and Southern California.
For more information, visit www.gregsonfoundation.com.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas