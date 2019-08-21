Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Iron Mike Festival

Caleb Paeske  (No Source)
Brody Rizzo  (No Source)
cm-cm-ironmik819-009-20190820  (No Source)
Kaydn Persidok  (No Source)
Diego Monarrez  (No Source)
Liala Gilbert  (No Source)
Gavin Lewis  (No Source)
Kaydn Persidok  (No Source)
Aiden Rizzo  (No Source)
Brock Banks  (No Source)
Gavin Lewis  (No Source)
Lucy and Julie Monarrez  (No Source)
Owen Casey  (No Source)
Dalton Beeler  (No Source)
Owen Casey  (No Source)
Brody Rizzo, Aiden Rizzo, Gavin Lewis, Diego Monarrez, Luke Shields  (No Source)
Grant Fletcher, Richie O?Reilly  (No Source)
Brody Rizzo, Aiden Rizzo, Gavin Lewis, Diego Monarrez, Luke Shields  (No Source)
2019 Iron Mike Festival at Fletcher?s Cove  (No Source)
Kaede Ward  (No Source)
Owen Casey  (No Source)
Jeremy Shields, John Monarrez  (No Source)
Dalton Beeler  (No Source)
Chris Ittner, Katie Rizzo, Heather Shields  (No Source)
Mary Haberski, Carolyn Caselli, Bryce Caselli-Major, Kale Major  (No Source)
Reef Persidok  (No Source)
Kaede Ward, Dalton Beeler, Owen Casey  (No Source)
Lucy and Julie Monarrez  (No Source)
Aug. 21, 2019
9:44 AM
A large number of ocean lovers gathered for this year’s Iron Mike Festival, a community fundraiser on Aug. 18 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The day was presented by surfboard recycling company Rerip, the City of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Lifeguard Association. Activities included a 5-mile paddle race (SUP or prone), a youth surf contest, water contests, a morning beach clean-up, a board swap, a silent auction and raffle, vendor booths, music, art, The Lost Abbey beer garden and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships designated for outdoor, life-saving endeavors which help celebrate and honor Mike McKay--the young lifeguard who passed away in a tragic ski accident. For more information, visit www.rerip.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

