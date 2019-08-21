1/11
Standing: Curtis Treece, Aaron Dacuycuy, Janice Rondez. Seated: Michelle Spera, Adam and April Spera (No Source)
Emily Sundara, Terry Khiev-Luong and Paul Luong, Darvy Lee, Sophie Measkhan (No Source)
TVG Commercial Director Andrew Moore, CEO Kip Levin, General Counsel John Hindman and Jenny Hager, Patrick Hindman (No Source)
Event Manager Megan Weadon, TVG Head of Brand Stephen Ingber, Marketing Manager Matt Williams, Director of Analytics Alessio Nicolai (No Source)
Breeders’ Cup Senior Manager Racing Operations Courtney Reid, Vice President Ticketing and Venue Operations Brandy Harmon (No Source)
Katie Stuart, Chelsea Wozniak (No Source)
Elvia and Robert Martin del Campo (No Source)
Marisela Vazquez, Rene Canal, Hall of Fame jockey Julie Krone with her new book “One Sweet Ride”, Nancy Canal (No Source)
Vivian and Manfred Lem, with Giselle and Genevieve (No Source)
Lauren King, Gerald Cavataio, Andrew and Stephanie Jennings (No Source)
Ken and Cathy Cohen (No Source)
This year’s TVG Pacific Classic Party took place Aug. 17 in the Blue Moon Celebrity Grill at the Del Mar racetrack where guests had the opportunity to watch the nation’s top equine athletes and thoroughbreds race while enjoying great food and beverages.
Photos by McKenzie Images