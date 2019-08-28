Del Mar Firefighters and Lifeguards Pancake Breakfast

1/22
Firefighter Morgan Sherman mans the sausage and bacon station (No Source)
2/22
Current and former Del Mar firefighters Giovanni Maniscalco, Patrick Giannetto, and Jim Bingham (No Source)
3/22
The Zielinski family (No Source)
4/22
Laura Davis-Duffy (No Source)
5/22
Del Mar community services director Jon Edelbrock (No Source)
6/22
Laura and Shaia Davis-Duffy (No Source)
7/22
Jeff and Linda Nyman (No Source)
8/22
Del Mar community services director Jon Edelbrock (No Source)
9/22
Del Mar lifeguard Rick Schwerin with public works employee Michael Bonwell (No Source)
10/22
Del Mar major Dave Druker (No Source)
11/22
Kari Davis-Duffy (No Source)
12/22
Jana and Frank Yanover (No Source)
13/22
Lifeguard Mark Rathsam makes scrambled eggs (No Source)
14/22
Firefighters Rob Tucker and Dave Read (No Source)
15/22
Firefighters Rob Tucker and Dave Read (No Source)
16/22
Amara Dumas, Mikayla Gulick (No Source)
17/22
Firefighter Rob Tucker makes pancakes (No Source)
18/22
Lifeguard Mikayla Gulick (No Source)
19/22
Jose Martinez, Ulises Rodriguez, Jose Martinez-Guzman (No Source)
20/22
Lifeguard Mikayla Gulick (No Source)
21/22
Del Mar firefighters Brian Crain and Dave Read (No Source)
22/22
The Zielinski family (No Source)
Del Mar firefighters and lifeguards once again shared their great culinary skills with the community at their popular annual Pancake Breakfast held Aug. 25.
Photos by Jon Clark