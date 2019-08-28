Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 Chapter Kick-Off event

1/27
TVIA-2 members package and weigh carrots at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
Kick-Off event chairs Jennifer Hackett, JJ Pendleton, Thao Buu-Hoan (No Source)
Feeding San Diego volunteer programs manager Sam Duke accepts a check from TVIA-2 representatives Lynn Nelles and Shereen Attisha (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
TVIA-2 parent representatives Jennifer Hackett and Shereen Attisha (No Source)
Travis Hackett, Andrew Nelson, Finnley Rowan, Graham Nelles, Andrew Nelles (No Source)
TVIA-2 members screen carrots before packaging at Feeding San Diego (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
TVIA-2 parent representatives at the kick-off event (No Source)
TVIA-2 leadership council member Eli Morris welcomes new and returning members to the Kick-Off event (No Source)
Aiden Linson, John O?Hara package carrots at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
William Watkins, Jack Bottini, Chase Gormley, Harrison Wakefield, Max Campagna, Grayson Chapman (No Source)
Jason Ashley (right) shows TVIA-2 members how to measure and cut mesh bags at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
TVIA-2 members measure and cut mesh bags at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
TVIA-2 members helped to package carrots for Feeding San Diego at their Kick-Off event (No Source)
Jimmy Dysart and Jack Farfel measure and cut mesh bags at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
Owen Smyth, Tyler Cox (No Source)
Randy Singh, of Feeding San Diego, explains to TVIA-2 members what they will be doing at his station (No Source)
Jackson Kampf, Spencer Tobin, Jack Tobin, Brian Balo (No Source)
Ryan Jackel packages carrots at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
Parents of new 7th grade TVIA-2 members (No Source)
TVIA-2 members package and weigh carrots at Feeding San Diego (No Source)
Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 2 held its first event for this year Aug. 25 at Canyon Crest Academy. TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth. More information is at www.tvia.org.
Photos by Jon Clark