NCL San Diego del Norte 30th Anniversary Mother/Daughter Meeting

National Charity League San Diego del Norte chapter held its 30th Anniversary Mother/Daughter Meeting on Sept. 8 at The Nativity School in Rancho Santa Fe.

The meeting featured a philanthropy fair, chapter service awards, and special guest speaker Carrie Hammer. Hammer is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, creative consultant, and global speaker credited for kickstarting the “Body Positive” movement in fashion through the creation of her powerful campaign “Role Models Not Runway Models.” Hammer is also a former NCL Del Norte member and an alumna of The Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School.

Photos by Jon Clark