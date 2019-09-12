NCL San Diego del Norte 30th Anniversary Mother/Daughter Meeting

1/17
Alex Scafidi, Morgan Mims (No Source)
NCL San Diego Del Norte president Kim Baglio, guest speaker and NCL alumnus Carrie Hammer, Jean Wells (mother of guest speaker) (No Source)
Claire Bickett, Addie Flanagan, Hannah Flannery, Grace Kotsay (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Lori and Layla Heitman, Megan and Susan McKenna (No Source)
Martha Ratzer, Heather Swortwood (No Source)
Lila Miller, Monica Silva (No Source)
Some of the recipients of the 50-hour Yellow Rosebud Award: Katy Silva, Claire Bickett, Abby Beamer, Fiori Holcolmb, Regan Zimmer, Mary Taich (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Sophia Forsyth, Jasmine Dabbas, Mia Licosati (No Source)
Amy Koman, Victoria Kudirka, Laila Kudirka (No Source)
Sydney Nguyen, Mia Licosati (No Source)
Michelle and Andrea Coad (No Source)
Heather Dinsmore, Kari McCloskey (No Source)
Susie Monahan, Dottie Monahan, Emily Karcho, Haifa Karcho (No Source)
National Charity League San Diego del Norte chapter held its 30th Anniversary Mother/Daughter Meeting on Sept. 8 at The Nativity School in Rancho Santa Fe.
The meeting featured a philanthropy fair, chapter service awards, and special guest speaker Carrie Hammer. Hammer is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, creative consultant, and global speaker credited for kickstarting the “Body Positive” movement in fashion through the creation of her powerful campaign “Role Models Not Runway Models.” Hammer is also a former NCL Del Norte member and an alumna of The Bishop’s School and Torrey Pines High School.
Photos by Jon Clark