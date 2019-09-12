Pro Kids: San Diego 25th Anniversary Celebration

1/28
Phil Mickelson with auction winner Sue Wagner (No Source)
Amy Mickelson, Sue Wagner, Phil Mickelson (No Source)
A representative from the office of council member Georgette Gomez presents a proclamation from the City of San Diego to ProKids San Diego CEO Andrew Holets (No Source)
Andy Severson, Dave Linaugh, Kathleen Severson (No Source)
Mara Buchholz, Garth Powis, Lynn Kirkpatrick, Phil Mickelson Sr. (No Source)
Phil Mickelson explains the technique required to execute the ?lob shot? (No Source)
Phil Mickelson demonstrate the ?lob shot? with assistance from auction winner Sue Wagner (No Source)
Kelsey Haynie, Lisa Farris, Jordan Wenck (No Source)
Wendy and Mike Carey (No Source)
Mike Rider, Phil Rudolph, Mark Rudolph (No Source)
Richard Helmstetter, Chris Booth, Kerry Booth, Warren Shafer, Pat Swan (No Source)
Tom and Pam Monson, Susan and John Osborne (No Source)
Sally and Tim Reed (No Source)
Peggy and Bob Sbardellati, John Landis (No Source)
Pro Kids: The First Tee of San Diego celebrates its 25th anniversary gala (No Source)
Phil Mickelson prepares to demonstrate the ?lob shot? (No Source)
Phil Mickelson demonstrate the ?lob shot? with assistance from auction winner Sue Wagner (No Source)
Amy Mickelson, Sue Wagner, Phil Mickelson (No Source)
Jim Aragon, Kevin Carman (No Source)
Amy Mickelson, Julie Dillon (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Steve Loy, Mara and Tom Buchholz (No Source)
Gordon Brown, Stacy Begin (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Doug Butz, Suzanne Barclay (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Darlene Smith, Becky Smiser, Sammye DeBerry (No Source)
Ken Bien, Patti Dahlgaard, John Renner (No Source)
Alice Brewer, Diane Brown (No Source)
Tim and Jenna Iler, Sam Stone (No Source)
Teri and Rich Macy (No Source)
Pro Kids: The First Tee of San Diego celebrated its 25th anniversary Sept. 7 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Amy and Phil Mickelson were honored at the event for their contributions to the organization.
The mission of Pro Kids: The First Tee of San Diego is to “challenge underserved youth to excel in life by promoting character development, life skills, and values through education and the game of golf.” Visit www.thefirstteesandiego.org
Photos by Jon Clark