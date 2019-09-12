Pro Kids: San Diego 25th Anniversary Celebration

Pro Kids: The First Tee of San Diego celebrated its 25th anniversary Sept. 7 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Amy and Phil Mickelson were honored at the event for their contributions to the organization.

The mission of Pro Kids: The First Tee of San Diego is to “challenge underserved youth to excel in life by promoting character development, life skills, and values through education and the game of golf.” Visit www.thefirstteesandiego.org

Photos by Jon Clark