The Diabetes Research Connection hosted its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes Sept. 7 at the Del Mar Plaza. The event featured live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, a silent auction, ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants provided great food for guests to enjoy at the event.

The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes raises funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. Visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

