Del Mar Foundation hosts Annual Picnic

Alan and Kate Cutsinger, Anne Marie and John Franceschi (Jon Clark)
Jacky and Leo Ko play lawn chess (Jon Clark)
Erin and Silas Rolek play lawn games (Jon Clark)
?Shaka,? a band from Republic of Music, entertains the crowd at the Del Mar Foundation annual picnic (Jon Clark)
Taylor and Cara Holmgren play ladder ball (Jon Clark)
Jenny Galan and Sandra Hoyle (DM Foundation president) announce the opportunity drawing (Jon Clark)
Margaux and Becky Masar, Jeanie St. Martin (Jon Clark)
Bonnie Grossman, Arline Paa (Jon Clark)
Julie Kawasaki, Beth Newton (Jon Clark)
Jim Watkins, Cap Pinney (Jon Clark)
The Tian family enjoys the Del Mar Foundation picnic (Jon Clark)
Thom and Billy Harpole, Tim Haviland (Jon Clark)
Former Del Mar mayor Lee Haydu, San Diego city council member Chris Ward, Del Mar city council member Ellie Haviland (Jon Clark)
The Del Mar Foundation held its popular annual picnic Sept. 22 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event included live music by “SoCal Beach Band” Shaka, along with traditional lawn games, face painting, bubbles, a beer garden, Sandcastles instruction and a fun competition. In addition, the event featured displays by many of Del Mar’s nonprofits.
Photos by Jon Clark