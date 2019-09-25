Girl Scouts of Carmel Valley hold ‘Pictures and Pizza Party!’

1/9
Belinda Young, Neha Sambath, Melissa Cameron, with Audrey, Phoebe, Sohini, Emily, Chloe, and Emi (McKenzie Images)
2/9
Christie Vincent with Liliana, Giselle, Dahlia, and Taylor (McKenzie Images)
3/9
Participants in the photo scavenger hunt and pizza party (McKenzie Images)
4/9
Tasha Frankie, Lily and Katya, Gloria Hou with Erika and Angela (McKenzie Images)
5/9
The teams took photos of themselves as they accomplished the scavenger tasks (McKenzie Images)
6/9
Amy Allen with Bridget and Audrey (McKenzie Images)
7/9
Liliana and Dahlia check off an item from their list (McKenzie Images)
8/9
An easy task was clapping! (McKenzie Images)
9/9
Florence Messenger with Lana and Sara (McKenzie Images)
Girl Scouts of Carmel Valley kicked off the year with a “Pictures and Pizza Party!” held Sept. 17 at Carmel Valley Recreation Center. Groups of girls had a great time coming up with fun poses for their A to Z photo challenge and enjoyed pizza afterwards.
For information about joining or forming a troop, please contact Andrea by text, call or email: (619) 610-0774, arenteria@sdgirlscouts.org. For information about Carmel Valley Service Unit meetings and events, contact carmelvalleyac@gmail.com.
Girl Scouts “builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place!”
Photos by McKenzie Images