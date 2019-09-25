Girl Scouts of Carmel Valley hold ‘Pictures and Pizza Party!’

Girl Scouts of Carmel Valley kicked off the year with a “Pictures and Pizza Party!” held Sept. 17 at Carmel Valley Recreation Center. Groups of girls had a great time coming up with fun poses for their A to Z photo challenge and enjoyed pizza afterwards.

For information about joining or forming a troop, please contact Andrea by text, call or email: (619) 610-0774, arenteria@sdgirlscouts.org. For information about Carmel Valley Service Unit meetings and events, contact carmelvalleyac@gmail.com.

Girl Scouts “builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place!”

Photos by McKenzie Images

