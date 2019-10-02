This year’s FACE Foundation Animaltarian Awards, celebrating people who save the lives of animals, took place at an estate in La Jolla Sept. 29. Presented by the Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE), the ceremony honored La Jolla Veterinary Hospital (LJVH), Loving Hands Veterinary Services and pet columnist Sandie Lampie.

The awards featured cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit FACE 501, a 501(c)(3). Visit face4pets.org

Photos by McKenzie Images

