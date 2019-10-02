‘Woodstock Revisited’ benefit for Casa de Amistad

Members of Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach hosted “Woodstock Revisited,” a charity event at the club on Sept. 22 to benefit Casa de Amistad, a 501 c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educational enrichment and tutoring for underserved children in the North County coastal community.

The evening’s theme was the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock and the event featured live music, buffet dinner, a silent auction, a VW bus photo opportunity and more. For more information on Casa de Amistad, visit casadeamistad.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images