AWE Gala, by Nature Collective

Nature Collective (formerly San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy) held its AWE Gala Oct. 5 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a hosted reception, onsite raffle, live and silent auctions, dinner, entertainment and more.

Nature Collective is a nonprofit that “stewards lands like the San Elijo Lagoon -- and offers engaging events for one and all.” For more information, visit thenaturecollective.org.

