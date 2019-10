Community Resource Center 40th Birthday Bash

Community Resource Center celebrated its “40th Birthday Bash” Oct. 5 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Activity Center. The event raised funds to “provide critical assistance to San Diego County’s most vulnerable children and families. For 40 years, Community Resource Center has worked to help community members who are hungry, homeless and hurting.”

The event featured a ’70s theme, which included disco music by DJ Loczi, great food, beverages, games, a live auction and more. For more information, visit crcncc.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com, delmartimes.net and encinitasadvocate.com