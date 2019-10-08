Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Community Connections holds annual dinner benefit

1/14
Jim and Lynne McMenamin, Rosanne Holliday, Ann Feeney, DMCC Past President Don Moser  (McKenzie Images)
2/14
DMCC President Terry Kopanski and Carol Steblay  (McKenzie Images)
3/14
Glenn and Inamaria Sherman, Claire and Tom McGreal  (McKenzie Images)
4/14
Nate McCay, Jacqueline Bridge, DMCC board Secretary Phyllis Mirsky, board member Pat JaCoby, Jim and Bernadette Watkins   (McKenzie Images)
5/14
DMCC Past President Felise Levine and John Goodkind  (McKenzie Images)
6/14
Christie Turner, Carol Mason, board member Gordon Clanton  (McKenzie Images)
7/14
Event co-chairs Ira and Rose Ann Sharp, honorary chair Mary Walshok, honorary chair Jeff Barnouw   (McKenzie Images)
8/14
Melissa and Bob Gans, Betty Wheeler, city council member Dwight Worden  (McKenzie Images)
9/14
Volunteer of the Year Lynne Nerenberg and Mike Nerenberg  (McKenzie Images)
10/14
Will Holliday and board member Nicole Holliday  (McKenzie Images)
11/14
Herschel Price and Pam Slater-Price  (McKenzie Images)
12/14
Guests in attendance  (McKenzie Images)
13/14
Marty Cooper and Arlene Harris   (McKenzie Images)
14/14
Harvey and Sheryl White, Joel and Rosanne Holliday  (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 8, 2019
1:21 PM
Share

Nearly 100 guests attended the “Del Mar is Unbelievable”-themed event staged by Del Mar Community Connections Oct. 5 at the Del Mar Civic Center. Arrangements for the Del Mar-centric dinner were headed by Rose Ann and Ira Sharp, co-chairs, with Mary Walshok and Jeff Barnouw serving as honorary chairs. Entertainment for the fun-filled evening included a performance by a magician, comedy skits by the National Comedy Theatre and “guess who” vignettes of well-known residents. Lynne Nerenberg, one of the DMCC volunteers who drives seniors to medical appointments, was named “Volunteer of the Year.” Proceeds from the 19th annual event support the nonprofit’s mission to serve and support seniors in the community. Visit www.dmcc.cc

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net

Photo Galleries
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement