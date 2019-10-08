Del Mar Community Connections holds annual dinner benefit

Nearly 100 guests attended the “Del Mar is Unbelievable”-themed event staged by Del Mar Community Connections Oct. 5 at the Del Mar Civic Center. Arrangements for the Del Mar-centric dinner were headed by Rose Ann and Ira Sharp, co-chairs, with Mary Walshok and Jeff Barnouw serving as honorary chairs. Entertainment for the fun-filled evening included a performance by a magician, comedy skits by the National Comedy Theatre and “guess who” vignettes of well-known residents. Lynne Nerenberg, one of the DMCC volunteers who drives seniors to medical appointments, was named “Volunteer of the Year.” Proceeds from the 19th annual event support the nonprofit’s mission to serve and support seniors in the community. Visit www.dmcc.cc

