Nine Months Matter Coalition hosted an Authors Reception Sept. 27 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Speakers included Joe Yogerst, travel writer and author of “Nemesis, A Novel of Old California,” and Dr. Miguel del Campo from the UCSD Center for Better Beginnings. The Nine Months Matter Coalition is a grass-roots organization that has partnered with the Center to raise awareness about the grave dangers of alcohol to a developing fetus and raising funds for treatments for children that suffer from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders. All proceeds from the Author Reception benefited the Center’s Math Interactive Therapy Program. For more information visit ninemonthsmatter.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

